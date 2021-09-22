The Pixel 6 may have been leaked and not from Google for once

Google has escaped all kinds of news leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Advertise phones as early as August, including the fact that he will be working on the company’s long-term tensioner chip. However, it is possible that some of the dropouts have recently acquired an actual unit. Post a video Twitter from @thisistechtoday It may show a pre-production version of the Pixel 6 Pro, complete with a triple rear camera array.

Of course, Google wasn’t afraid to share what the device would look like — even installation Dummy units in their NYC store for people to use on Google. To that end, the device rotated in this short clip looks just like what we’ve seen so far — regardless of the odd Google logo placeholder. The phone in this video appears to have a punch-hole selfie camera, and all the buttons are on the right edge.

I think this might be the first use of a Google Pixel 6 Pro video leak. FYI, the logo indicates that it was likely an early production test device, which means there may be some differences between what you see here and an actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 -M Brandon Lee | This is TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) 21. September 2021

The way the Pixel 6 Pro shows the post from Google, it looks like the phone has a file in this video shiny metal rail It surrounds the raised camera bar, unlike the Pixel 6 darker, died railway road. Admittedly, these recordings are difficult to identify.

While we haven’t seen what the phone looks like, the highlight of this video is that the screen is turned on, at an angle on the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. You do not have I have seen a lot, From this new ad. It sure looks pretty boring because it shows the same screen that you’ll see during the Android 12 setup process; The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We still don’t know exactly when Google plans to fully unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, or when pricing and release date will be announced. But it should be soon, perhaps sometime in October, if previous years are any indication.