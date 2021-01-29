New management tool: Centrally manage VMs in Google Cloud

Google is simply calling its new management environment for virtual machines in Compute Engine – its cloud platform GCP – VM Manager. System administrators should be able to monitor Windows and Linux systems and the applications they are running on in the dashboard.

One of the functions included is patch management. On the other hand, it can be used to centrally provide updates to operating systems and applications and distribute them to virtual machine clusters. Additionally, the program checks the update status of all managed virtual machines; The level of correction required can be specified as well as the time of installation.

Provides a program centrally according to a scheme

In Configuration Manager, required application packages can be available on systems using guest policies. For example, an administrator can specify which software the virtual machine should install from a repository. If the required application is not available there, the system can alternatively download the necessary files according to a previously created system, unzip the archives and start the installation scripts and the correct settings.

Inventory management collects information about the operating system, installed packages, and updates. It’s also linked to Google’s Cloud Asset Inventory, which stores data about resources – VMs, cloud storage packages, application engine instances – as well as policies in a database. In this way, the changes of the past five weeks can be tracked centrally.

An overview of VM Manager and its three administrative components can be found In the documents. Google is currently introducing many new features for GCP. Just yesterday, developers received Dialogflow CX and Eventarc.



(fo)

