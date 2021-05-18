New features of Google Photos kicked off in I / O 2021

Google Photos has more features related to storage.

This includes the so-called micro-mode and memory function, which is dependent on more events.

Google photos It’s over Stop unlimited downloads Within a few weeks, the company announced a number of new features on its website I / O event If you still wanna stay.

For starters, the company announced a feature called Little Patterns for Memories. This will group visually similar images and create a group of images.

The company stated in Enter the blogGive an example of someone who has carried the same backpack over the years.

Google also confirmed that it is introducing two new features related to storage today as it introduces the hottest features of the month and the most prominent travel features. Later in the year, reminders are posted based on events like Diwali, Hanukkah, and Lunar New Year.

The search giant is also introducing a new animation function called Cinematic Moments. This uses machine learning to synthesize movement between two nearly identical images. Check out the GIF below to see how it works.

What if there are some memories that you really never want to see again? Well, the company already offers the ability to hide pictures of specific people or specific time periods and is adding more controls (without specifying what exactly to expect in this regard). However, Google says it will be easier to find these current options “later this summer.”

Google has also introduced the “Locked Folder” feature in Photos, which allows you to hide specific photos behind a fingerprint or PIN code. You can read more on our website Special article here.

Do these features (and features like these) affect your decision to stay or leave Google Photos? Let us know in the comments.