Saints Row: The Third – Remastered: A Free Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S to come

Saints Row: The Third was originally released for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2011. The redesigned version of Saints Row: The Third now makes it specially optimized for the new consoles.

After the original release was Saints Row: Third In the form of a modified version that has already been applied to Xbox One and PS4, but now special attention is also being paid to the new platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Deep Silver announced a similar free upgrade for these consoles today.

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S should take place May 25. In addition, there will be an identical release of the game on Steam and GOG.com for PC a few days prior, that is, on May 22nd.

On new generation consoles, you can try the game with higher power settings, which is equivalent to the PC version with high settings. The action title then takes advantage of the high-performance capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Visually, the engine can run at much higher performance, ultimately resulting in noticeable improvements in lighting, texture accuracy, and other visual effects.

In addition to that, the frame rates have also been increased so that the gaming experience is smoother. As a result, you can look forward to dynamic 4K 60fps in the future.

Xbox Series S has at least one additional option that allows you to enjoy the game in two modes. In performance mode, it plays at 1080p at 60 frames per second, while in beauty mode, you get enhanced 4K resolution at 30 fps.

Anyone who has already bought the remastered version will get a free upgrade for the new platforms.