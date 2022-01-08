WhatsApp innovation: Users can look forward to powerful functions

For links on this page, the merchant may pay a commission, for example for or green underline. More information.

With immediate effect, users will also see the chat partner’s profile picture for system notifications. The innovation applies to both individual and group chats.

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for the Messenger app for iOS. It’s the first in 2022. Like “WABetaInfo” mentioned This patch has a new feature that many users should be happy with.

What’s new in WhatsApp for iOS: The version for the regular version is not yet known

WhatsApp has released a powerful new feature for iOS users. Photo: Martin Gerten/D

However, for now, not all beta testers may be able to enjoy the new feature. However, in the near future, it should be rolled out to other accounts.

Users still have to expect that the function does not always work correctly and that some images are not displayed. After all, it is still a beta version. It is not yet known when the new feature will also be available in the regular WhatsApp version for iOS.