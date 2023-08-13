Network problems Leiningen currently 08/13/2023: where outages can currently occur

In Lenin, there was a power grid failure in the 56281 zip code area on Saturday afternoon. You can find out all the reports about network problems in Leiningen since 12.08.23 and what are the possible causes here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Leiningen are up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Leiningen. So it informs the responsible electricity supplier about a malfunction in the supply area. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Leiningen in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available in Leiningen on August 13, 2023

Lists the responsible power grid operator in the area Karthause in Schwall, Leiningen in the administrative district ‘Hunsrück-Mittelrhein’ (postal code 56281, Rhein-Hunsrück district) disturbance. To date, no residents have explicitly reported disabilities. The problem is said to have been there since 08/12/2023 at 2:48pm, and the mechanics are currently trying to fix it. It is not yet known when the disturbance is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not report any other details about the outage.

(Last update: 08/13/2023, 05:05 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Leiningen: how to contact the network operator

One thing’s for sure: a power outage isn’t always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at the network operator.

A look into the future – how Germany’s electricity grid will become even better

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least likely to own one. Power outage to complain (about every 9 minutes).

