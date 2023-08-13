Asendorf power outage currently 08/13/2023: here there are disturbances in the power grid

In Asendorf, electricity was lost in the postal code 27330 area in the morning hours of Saturday. All information about the power outages in Asendorf since 12 August 2023 and where to find help can be found here at news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Asendorf currently

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a message about unrest in Asendorf. The responsible power grid operator is Avacon Netz GmbH. In an average home in Lower Saxony, power supply problems only happen for about 10 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid is doing very well, and this is true of Asendorf as well. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following defects are currently available at Asendorf on August 13, 2023

A temporary incident in the power grid in Avacon Netz GmbH’s supply area is currently being worked on. Region Siedenburger Straße, Graue (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Asendorf in the administrative district “Community Bruchhausen-Vilsen” (postal code 27330, district Diepholz) It was affected since 08/12/2023 at 07:26 AM, and the issue is estimated to be fixed around 06:10 AM today. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(Last update: 08/13/2023, 06:10)

Reporting a power outage in Asendorf: How do I find out who is responsible for correcting the fault?

First of all: an intermittent power supply is not an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Avacon Netz.

What will the power grid look like in the future?

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Energy Crisis in Germany: Power Outage or Partial Failure Possible?

ROJ / news.de