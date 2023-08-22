Network problems Ahrbrück currently on 08/21/2023: where malfunctions can currently occur

In Ahrbrück, around noon on Monday, there were breakdowns in the electricity network in the postcode area 53506. You can read all information about the situation in Ahrbrück today and how you can optimally prepare here on news.de

Ahrbrück’s breakdowns and maintenance are up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Ahrbrück. This is an entry for one error. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failures are not the norm in Arbrück in Rhineland-Palatinate, but they can always happen temporarily. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available on the 21st August 2023 at Arbrook

The responsible network operator provides the information for the area Pütztal in Brock, Ahrbrück in the administrative district “Altenahr” (postal code 53506, Ahrweiler district) About the known bug since 12:44 today, work in progress. But so far, no citizen has openly reported a depreciation. More detailed explanations are not available from the network operator.

(As of: 08/21/2023, 10:11 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Arbrook: Who do I contact in the event of a breakdown?

What you should know: In most cases, a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can access error information from your carrier here.

What preparations can you do in the event of a power outage?

Power outages can occur at any time and result in prolonged power outages. So it is important to take precautions to prepare for such a situation.

One option is to stockpile emergency supplies of food, water and medicine to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-powered radio can also be useful. You are also advised to find out and follow the local authorities’ emergency plans. If possible, one should also consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. It is also important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before the power goes out. Power banks and UPS help in emergency situations. In the event of a power outage, one should remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. With a few simple precautions, you can prepare for blackouts and minimize the impact.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it already takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

