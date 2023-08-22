We’re in the final chapter – Sodterol News

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn spoke about his grandparents’ health. “We’re in the final chapter,” Josh Carter told People magazine. But it helps to know that they both lived their lives to the fullest. There is always someone at their home in Plains, Georgia, to keep them company. The only visitors currently are family members and nursing staff.

Jimmy Carter, 98, has been receiving palliative care at home with his family since mid-February. Carter announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. Melanomas were also discovered in his brain. He later announced that he had overcome the disease. In February, the US media reported that his condition had deteriorated. His wife, Rosalynn, revealed her mental illness a few months ago. Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter married in 1946. The couple have four children.

“He’s still all Jimmy Carter,” Josh Carter said of his grandfather. “He’s just tired. I mean, he’s almost 99.” But he understands how many well wishes he received and felt the love. “Most of the time, she still remembers who we are — that we are family,” he said of his 96-year-old grandmother. Her symptoms improve when she sleeps well at night. Still able to remember new things. And according to Josh Carter, the couple was still holding hands.

The Democratic politician from Georgia was the President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, when he was replaced by Republican Ronald Reagan.