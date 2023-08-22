Maintenance work in Lübeck on 08/22/2023: breakdowns are expected

Maintenance procedures were announced on Monday morning in the Wesloe district of Lübeck. Power outages can occur, at least temporarily. You can find out all the information about working in Lübeck on August 28, 2023, when power cuts are likely and what to do next, here on news.de

Power grid operators ensure the technical security of the power grid through regular checks. Photo: Adobe Stock / fodo.mediaH.Dostal

Breakdowns and maintenance in Lübeck up to date

According to Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a maintenance report for the city of Lübeck. The responsibility lies with the regional power grid operator TraveNetz GmbH. Lübeck is located in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where homes are without electricity for an average of only about 9 minutes a year. In general, the German electricity grid is very stable. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. Anyone wishing to learn about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

Planned maintenance work by TravelNetz

On 08/28/2023 at 08:00 am in the region Amselweg: Marly Workshops in Marly/Brandenbaum, Wieslo, Sankt Gertrude, Lübeck (postal code 23566) Routine maintenance work is carried out on behalf of TraveNetz GmbH. According to the company, the work will be completed by 12:00 noon on August 28, 2023. There may be intermittent disturbances within a radius of 100 meters. Network operator direct report:Planned supply outages“.

(status: 08/22/2023 at 4:30 p.m.)

Reporting a power outage in Lübeck: Who do I contact in case of a power outage?

One thing is for sure: in most cases, a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your TravelNetz contact person.

This is how Germany’s electricity grid works

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supra-regional distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are the local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

By comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Also interesting: what you can do in the event of a power outage

