Music: Celebrate Bruce Springsteen with 43,000 fans in Dusseldorf

73 years old and not a bit cool – American rock legend Bruce Springsteen brings a sold-out stadium to a boil in Dusseldorf.

American rock star Bruce Springsteen warmed up about 43,000 fans in Dusseldorf with his greatest hits. At the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Springsteen and his legendary E Street Band push their physical limits for nearly three hours in tropical heat. The performance in Düsseldorf was the first of four concerts in Germany on Springsteen’s European tour.

At 73, “The Boss,” as his fans call him, moved more cautiously on stage. The skinny musician recently fell for a concert in Amsterdam. But Springsteen just needed a little advertising to get the stadium going.

“one two three four”

The American star from New Jersey has been successful in the music business for nearly 50 years, and some of his band members have been with him for decades — and his fans have grown up with him. The average age at the concert in Düsseldorf must be over 50 years old. Many of the fans brought their children and possibly some of their grandchildren, who danced with enthusiasm.

Springsteen doesn’t make big words in his black outfit on stage. “One, two, three, four” is enough, and the E Street Band exudes a rich, shrill guitar sound. There are no breaks between songs. With songs like “No Surrender,” “Out In The Street,” or “Letter To You,” fans are sure of the lyrics. Over and over again the “boss” takes up the harmonica or plays the guitar – but also leaves plenty of room for the talented guitarists Nils Lofgren and Steven Van Zandt.

Shiny fan eyes

Springsteen’s E Street Band is much more than rock. The jazzy big band sound fills the stadium with “Kitty’s Back.” It gets soulful when the band covers “Nightshift by the Commodores”—the only song from their current cover version album “Only The Strong Survive.” There are sparkling eyes from fans of “My Hometown.”

After a quieter phase, a cover version of Patti Smith’s legendary song “Because the Night” won’t stop you at the stadium. The concert became a definite success. In the package, Springsteen presents his greatest hits like “Born In The USA,” “Born To Run,” “Glory Days,” or “Dancing in the Dark” as the encore. Thousands of fans happily sing and dance. Sweat-soaked Springsteen did a great job again for three hours.

The tour takes Germany’s “The Boss” to Hamburg (July 15), to Hockenheimring (July 21) and to Munich (July 23).

