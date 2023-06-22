myReha became nyra health and raised 4.5 million euros to implement the treatment

They were a finalist in the #believenyourself 2022 challenge, then a top ten finalist in the pitch competition at the Web Summit, and in between they raised €2.2m to further develop their digital stroke treatment. Now the three founders Moritz (CEO), Philip Scholoff (Doctor) and Mario Commitment (formerly at IBM Research AI and Google AI) is the next big step. In addition to the rebranding of myReha to nyra health, there is now a whopping €4.5 million in the seed round.

To further develop the digital therapy platform for patients with neurological diseases, significant investors, MassMutual Ventures (MMV) and Wellington Partners, are now joining the lead. MassMutual Ventures has already been involved in Austria, namely with Viennese HealthTech XUND. Wellington Partners from Germany also specializes in life sciences. The family office behind EVER Pharma, which invested in a pre-seed round in 2021, moved on, and Philipp Schulte-Noel joined as business owner.

What is myReha, sorry, nyra health doing in the new capital? “It’s great that we can expand our team and continue to expand our AI-based platform. By combining biomarkers with treatment outcomes, which ensures treatment success can be tracked, we are able to integrate deeply into the healthcare system and be present through the full treatment cycle of disorders Various neurosciences, says CEO Moritz Scholauf One wants to expand presence in the DACH region; to date, the Vienna startup’s solution is used in 45 clinics in Germany and Austria.

An increase in neurological diseases

How does the startup program work? Patients use it via an app on their tablet. Offers 35,000 interactive exercises to provide support after a neurological illness such as stroke, dementia or prolonged COVID. Machine learning models run in the background to analyze language patterns. This allows the app to provide instant feedback on articulation, and it is possible to customize the training plan to suit the patient’s needs.

In general, the program revolves around training the language and memory of affected patients in order to recover lost skills – a big problem, especially in the field of stroke. But venture capital wouldn’t be upside down if it also didn’t feel like doing well.

“We are seeing an increase in neurological diseases worldwide, from stroke to dementia, mainly due to the increasing average age of the population. In response to these issues, Nyra Health has developed a customized treatment platform that not only addresses this pressing health problem in German-speaking countries. It also provides significant expansion potential, allowing for rapid expansion into new markets,” said Ryan Collins, managing partner at MassMutual Ventures.