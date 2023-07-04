Munich has the best universities in Germany – Ranking of the best universities

Homepage Bavaria

The QS World University Rankings lists the best universities in the world. With TU Munich and LMU, two Munich universities are represented in the ranking.

Munich – It was a great honor Munich Technical University And Ludwig Maximilian-University of Munich (LMU) awarded. “QS World University Rankings” from the online portal The best universities Created a ranking of the best universities in the world. The two Munich The institutions ranked high in the rankings and were named the best universities in Germany.

LMU and TU Munich: Universities in the state capital are the best in Germany

The Technical University of Munich is ranked 37th among the best universities in the world. The portal writes about TU Munich that it is “regularly listed as one of the top-ranked universities in the QS World University Rankings”. In the ranking, TU Munich ranks one above Polytechnic Paris. EPFL is a bit better at Lausanne, Switzerland cut at No. 36.

Ludwig Maximilian University Munich is ranked 54th in the ranking. The portal writes about LMU that it is “considered one of the leading academic and research institutions in Europe”. LMU did better than the 55th-ranked University of Bristol, but fell one place below the 53rd-ranked University of Amsterdam in the rankings. According to the ranking, LMU and TH Munich are the best German universities. The next German university, the University of Heidelberg, came in at 87.

MIT and Cambridge: Best Universities in Europe and the World

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks first in the ranking of the best universities in the world. Engineers from USU are currently looking for, among other things, a soft, printable, metal-free electrode. This can be used in pacemakers.

The University of Cambridge ranks second in the global portal ranking and at the same time in first place for Europe. It is more than 800 years old. As of December 2022, more than 24,000 people were studying at the British University.

British and American universities dominate the top positions in the ranking. The third place goes to the University of Oxford from the United Kingdom. Last year it was only enough for fourth place. The portal entices the British University to obtain the highest scores in the categories “International Research” and “Academic Reputation”.

Harvard University ranked fourth this year. However, the world-renowned university took first place in the ‘Chemistry’ category. Thus, the electronic portal honored the American institution for the best chemistry course in the world. Stanford University from the US state of California ranks among the top five universities in the world. Compared to the previous year, it has fallen two places. According to their own information, there are more than 9,300 students at Stanford University currently pursuing a master’s or doctoral degree.

First place: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Second place: University of Cambridge

Third place: Oxford University

Fourth place: Harvard University

Fifth place: Stanford University

Sixth place: Imperial College London

Seventh place: ETH Zurich

Eighth place: National University of Singapore

Ninth place: University College London

10th place: University of California, Berkeley

