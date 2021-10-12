Entry problems for those who recovered with only one dose of the vaccine

The autumn city trip to London is not a problem for people who have been vaccinated twice – but anyone who has received only one dose after contracting Covid must be isolated on entry. Photo: shutterstock

After just one vaccination, people who have recovered from COVID-19 are considered fully immunized in Switzerland. However, when traveling – including to Great Britain – problems can arise.

follow on

More than 850,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid have been detected in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic. The Federal Office of Public Health recommends just one dose of the vaccine rather than two for all recovering people (who can prove positive with a positive PCR test) – which is sufficient for long-term protection.

>> Coronavirus: All the news in the live feed

When are those who have recovered to be vaccinated? according to The latest recommendation from the Federal Office of Public Health Those who have recovered no later than four weeks after laboratory-confirmed MERS infection should be vaccinated, but ideally no later than three months after that. If the infection was more than three months ago, vaccination should be done as soon as possible. In either case, only one dose of the vaccine is needed for complete vaccination. There are exceptions for people who are particularly at risk.

In Switzerland, this vaccination is enough to be able to eat in restaurants again, for example, or to avoid the obligation to test when returning from vacation.

It can get more complicated in other countries. This is how you know the UK On his website People who have been fully vaccinated as people who have received two doses of an approved two-dose vaccine (such as Pfizer or Moderna). As for Genesis, it is explicitly stated: “If you were vaccinated with a two-dose vaccine (such as Moderna or Pfizer), you must have received both doses to be considered fully immune. This is true in all cases, even if you recently recovered from COVID-19 and have immunity. natural.”

Screenshot of relevant entry requirements for Great Britain. Watson

Accordingly, the rules for unvaccinated persons apply to those who have recovered with only one vaccination dose – this means a 10-day quarantine and mandatory testing on days 2 and 8 after admission.

The Mediterranean island of Malta has introduced a similar regulation – however, since October 1, 2021, the regulation has been amended and those who have recovered with a single vaccination dose no longer have to complete a 14-day quarantine. Corresponding discussions about adapting the regulations are also underway in England.

What was your experience? Were you vaccinated with only one dose after contracting the Covid virus, and did you actually have problems while traveling as a result? Then feel free to contact [email protected] with your story.

Possibilities

At Watson’s request, the BAG asserts that the problems of recognizing a certificate of vaccination for convalescence are known.

Affected people can register for a second vaccination appointment at any time. Federal Office of Public Health

FOPH recommends that you carefully study the current entry regulations of the destination country. At the discretion of those affected, whether they were vaccinated a second time for such a flight. Affected people can register for a second vaccination appointment at any time and then receive a new certificate showing 2/2 completed vaccinations.