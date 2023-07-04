MMA: BILD presents the PFL Crackers from Berlin live! Register here and watch the mega event | sports

This cage from the PFL is going to make history.

The Professional Fighters League will stop Saturday, July 8, in Germany for the first time. The worldwide giant organization ranks behind the UFC as the most important and fastest growing organization in the Kloppe cage business. With the “PFL Europe” Hammer Series, the league is now moving to the European continent for the first time.

From 10am (main card) on BILDplus you are guaranteed to witness a great night for the second largest MMA organization in the world. In the epicenter of “PFL Europe 2”: Berlin-based Farbod Iran Nezhad (32) meets the ultra-dangerous Italian Francesco Nuzzi (26/won his last eight fights).

You can watch these major battles on BILDplus:

Main Event – Bantamweight: Francesco Nuzzi (9-1, Italy) – Farboud Iran Nejad (11-2, Germany)

Bantamweight: Mokhtar Benkasi (20-7, France) – Khurshid Kakhorov (9-1, Germany)

Women’s flyweight: Lorena Cubero (3-0, Germany) – Greet Ecot (6-4-1, Belgium)

Bantamweight: France Mlambo (13-5, Ireland) vs Dominic Wooding (9-5, UK)

Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (8-0, Sweden) – Kenji Bortoluzzi (11-4, Switzerland).

Bantamweight: Louis McGrillin-Evans (7-0, England) – Omrali Seydochorov (8-5, Tajikistan)