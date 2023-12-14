Mourning in the United Kingdom: Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

There are only four words, but they plunge an entire country into mourning: “The Queen has died. This is Elizabeth II. She was Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.” Recently, the 96-year-old has been increasingly canceling appearances and appointments. She was suffering from health problems.

Life for the crown

No Briton can remember a period without her: Queen Elizabeth II. Because no one has sat on the British throne longer than her. The Queen (pronounced kwiin) celebrated her 70th anniversary on February 6 this year. The Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was the longest-serving head of state in the world. Although their power was only limited.

As queen, she was not allowed to lead the people of her country. Laws are made by politicians elected by the people. However, the queen had some influence and was respected. Elizabeth ensured that the British had good relations with other countries. For example, she met and spoke with politicians from all over the world.

Queen of discipline

Wave, smile and nod – the Queen has always been very polite during her public appearances. There are ancient traditions and rules of conduct at court. There are customs for every occasion – for example, what clothing is appropriate or how to greet each other properly. Queen Elizabeth herself did not make any mistakes. Every move was perfect for her – since she was a baby! As the eldest daughter, Elizabeth was prepared for her role as heir to the throne at an early age. She and her younger sister Margaret did not attend a regular school, but rather received private lessons, where the two royal children were raised to be elegant.

Exciting life

When Elizabeth was twenty-five, her father, the king, died of pneumonia. Since then, the young woman has been holding the scepter in her hand. An eventful life in the spotlight followed. The Queen traveled extensively and became a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. At the same time, she also had to suffer from many problems. For example, when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced that they no longer wanted to work for the royal family. The couple has made serious allegations against the royal family. Megan could have been tied up and told what to do: “I couldn’t have felt more alone,” Megan says.

And the queen? No matter what went wrong over the past 70 years, she kept moving forward. She never lost her laugh. For example, a special competition was launched on the occasion of the anniversary of the throne. Mission: We were searching for the best pudding in honor of the Queen.