Any royals out there? Kate builds anticipation for her Christmas party

Princess Kate is once again inviting people to Westminster Abbey: she is hosting a Christmas party, which many members of the royal family will likely attend.

Royals celebrate Christmas: Some high-ranking members of the royal family are likely to gather at London’s Westminster Abbey on Friday (December 8). There will be a Christmas party there again this year Princess Kate (41) Organizer.

Role According to British media reports He is also Kate’s husband and heir to the British throne Prince William (41) Play. He must contribute reading for the service. Want a Christmas service this year? According to a statement by the Royal Institution “Combining traditional and modern elements.” During the event, Westminster Abbey Choir will perform alongside stars such as Beverley Knight (50), Adam Lambert (41), Jacob Collier (29), Freya Ridings (29) and James Bay (33).

Princess Kate wants to thank the midwives and teachers

As in previous years, the event will be recorded and broadcast as part of a special program on ITV on Christmas Eve. Princess Kate is promoting the event again before the event starts:

“This Christmas Eve, join me for a special carol service as we offer our deepest thanks to everyone who supports the youngest members of our community in their crucial early years.” she says in a new clip from the event. She is wearing a bright sequined sweater and standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

The royal family had previously announced that this year’s event would be “about thanking everyone who works to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

The event will invite “individuals and families from across the UK”, including midwives, teachers and volunteers, among others. Members of the royal family will also reportedly be in attendance. It is not yet known who exactly from the royal family will attend the ceremony.

Will King Charles come this year too?

Last year, Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, as well as King Charles, 75, Queen Camilla, 76, and Princesses Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie. 33) accompanied.

