Current news, topics and information

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of London’s royal family and a popular tourist attraction. © Unsplash / Gian Carlo Emer



Here you will find the latest news from Great Britain in the areas of politics, economics, culture and society.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (or the United Kingdom for short) together form the largest island nation in Europe. The form of government is a constitutional monarchy. Although the King is the British head of state, he has a more representative role and little political power. The country’s government rests largely in the hands of Parliament.

In January 2020, Great Britain, under then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership.

But it’s not just the effects of Brexit and politics in Great Britain that are dominating the headlines. Here you can learn more about topics affecting society and curious stories and reports from culture and business. The British Royal Family is also about King Charles III. And his family regularly makes a fuss.

What is currently happening in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland? How does the British royal family make headlines? TAG24 brings you fresh news from the UK.