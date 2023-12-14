December 14, 2023

Current news, topics and information

Ulva Robson December 14, 2023 1 min read

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of London’s royal family and a popular tourist attraction. © Unsplash / Gian Carlo Emer

Here you will find the latest news from Great Britain in the areas of politics, economics, culture and society.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (or the United Kingdom for short) together form the largest island nation in Europe. The form of government is a constitutional monarchy. Although the King is the British head of state, he has a more representative role and little political power. The country’s government rests largely in the hands of Parliament.

In January 2020, Great Britain, under then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership.

But it’s not just the effects of Brexit and politics in Great Britain that are dominating the headlines. Here you can learn more about topics affecting society and curious stories and reports from culture and business. The British Royal Family is also about King Charles III. And his family regularly makes a fuss.

What is currently happening in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland? How does the British royal family make headlines? TAG24 brings you fresh news from the UK.

See also  Börse Express - DGAP-News: EV Digital Invest AG: Announcement after the end of the stabilization period in accordance with Article 6 paragraph 3 of delegates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon show “The Grand Tour”: TV entertainment for special friends

December 13, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Important to represent the Queen: Prince Harry keeps his home in England

December 13, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

The US Vice President and her husband live in extreme luxury

December 13, 2023 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

1 min read

Current news, topics and information

December 14, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Why Remo Schraner also believes that disease represents an opportunity

December 14, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Studies and Sports – From Stratzing to Tulsa: Seidel’s Golf Talent and Her Life in Oklahoma

December 14, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Is life possible on the planet Mercury? The research team makes an important discovery

December 14, 2023 Gilbert Cox