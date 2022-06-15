“Let’s stick together” – Henkel and Content Fleet continue successful collaboration

Content Fleet Ltd

The Henkel Group and Hamburg-based content marketing agency Content Fleet continue their successful path together: In the next three years, the Content Fleet business unit and Henkel’s Adhesives for Consumer and Craftsmen (ACC) business unit will continue to expand online access to Driving Henkel forward – with personalized content based on data.

Content Fleet, Henkel ACC, and joint SEO partner agency Claneo of Berlin have been working on the project since January 2019. Huge success: over 1,640 pieces of content published in 16 countries on four continents – including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and USA Canada, Brazil and Thailand. Content Fleet is responsible for the entire concept of Content. All texts appear in the respective national languages ​​and are translated for the Henkel brands available there, such as Pattex or Loctite and their products. Well-established guides, how-to instructions and solutions to problems on the topic of gluing ensure an unprecedented journey of the pages.

“All expectations were exceeded,” says Peter Hartmann, director of global digital marketing and project lead at Henkel. All organic traffic. We would like to further intensify this exemplary cooperation over the next three years. ”

In the next phase of the project, the country will be expanded again – with South Africa, among other things, an African country being the focus for the first time. In addition, Content Fleet will now also produce images and animations for the project, which will be built in-house in its new Die Werft photo studio.

“As a strong partner of Henkel ACC, we are proud to deliver on our performance promise and look forward to the confidence that Henkel continues to place in us and in the next three years,” says Philip Diebner, Managing Director of Content Fleet.

The second phase of the collaboration between Henkel and Content Fleet will begin in June 2022.

About Fleet Content:

Content Fleet GmbH was founded in Hamburg in 2010 and is one of the most successful digital content marketing agencies in Germany. With over 180 permanent employees, including 100 content experts, Content Fleet covers the entire value chain – From concept, portal development and content creation to content distribution and performance monitoring. The client base includes companies from a variety of industries, agencies, and publishers. Content Fleet is part of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA since 2015, and therefore benefits from the extensive network of the Ströer Group. information under www.contentfleet.de

