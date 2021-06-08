21 million euros a little closer: FIFA gives RB Leipzig in the case of Jean-Kevin Augustin the right

Leipzig. There is light at the end of the tunnel in the Jean-Kevin Augustin case: FIFA gave RB Leipzig in the first place the right to the legal dispute over the Frenchman with Leeds United. The Bundesliga club confirmed this to sportwhistle. However, the reasons for the ruling of the single judge in charge of the FIFA are missing so far. The decision is also not final, because English can appeal the ruling. An objection will then be heard by the CAS International Court of Sport. However, the Saxons took an important step forward in the fight for the €21 million transfer fee for the French. Show

RB, logically, differs. Under the legal concept of the Supplementary Contract Interpretation, both clubs had agreed to extend the deadline for exercising the option to buy if they knew the English season would not end until after June 30. The explanation clearly states that Leeds will have to pay the player if he is promoted. “This was what both parties wanted when signing the contract,” sports lawyer Rico Kauerhoff said in July 2020. sportwhistle. Ascension date will not be relevant in this case. On this basis, RB operated the World Federation in September.

“We are pleased that FIFA confirmed our legal opinion in the first place,” he said. RB Leipzig Sports Commercial Director, Florian Schultz. Whether the German runner-up will now get the millions owed to him is up again to Leeds. Another month pending game is not disqualified.

