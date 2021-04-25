Issued from Years

Berlin: Germany announced temporary restrictions on passenger movement with India as the country witnesses a second increase in coronavirus infections. “We have to drastically reduce passenger traffic with India in order not to weaken our vaccination campaign,” Federal Health Minister Jens Span Sputnik quoted Federal Health Minister Jens Span Sputnik.

Only German citizens can travel from India to Germany as of Sunday evening. According to the Russian News Agency, Germany will soon put India on the list of high-risk countries. Several countries around the world, including Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, have suspended passenger flights from India.

India reported 3,46,786 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest one-day increase since last year’s pandemic. According to official government figures, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 Govt-19 cases have been reported in India and 1,89,544 people have been infected.