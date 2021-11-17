Four Days in the Middle East: Charles and Camilla visit Jordan

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are currently in Jordan. Among other things, they take part in the celebrations of the country’s 100th birthday. But it must also be about climate protection. For Camila, it’s a trip back in time.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla begin their autumn trip. The two flew from the UK on Sunday and arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Monday. They traveled on a government plane and were greeted at the site by a small delegation led by the British ambassador.

The two will stay there for four days and also meet with the local government for talks. According to British media reports, Climate change should be high on the agenda of these meetings. Her private secretary, Chris Fitzgerald, had previously confirmed this. In Jordan, Charles and Camilla will also accompany the celebrations of the country’s centenary in the Middle East.

For Camilla, it’s a journey into the past: The Duchess of Cambridge spent part of her childhood in the Kingdom of Jordan, where her father Michael worked as a manager for British Airways in Amman. Prince Charles also traditionally maintains a close relationship with the local royal family.

The heir to the throne and his wife met this morning Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman. Since Queen Elizabeth II has since decided not to travel abroad due to her advanced age, Charles and Camilla’s visit is tantamount to a state visit.