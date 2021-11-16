Adidas & Gucci in discount: Aldi Christmas collection is coming

Aldi, The cult discount has performed another marketing ploy that is second to none. This year there are in Aldi In the UK 20 different Christmas sweater. We’ll show you how cool sweaters look and if you can have them.

the magazine Tila I mentioned that I have this year One He holds a surprise for his customers inside. Brand Aldimania It brings out the popular Christmas sweaters at the end of November that the world has never seen before. Many of them – how could it be otherwise – with AldiThe logo is burnt.

In the online store of Aldi In the UK there 16 different jackets to buy. Some are only available for online purchaseOthers can only be obtained from the store. It is still possible for others to experience a delay in delivery. Aldi And other supermarkets are still having big delivery problems at the moment.

This is what Aldi sweaters look like.

this season Aldi fully in height. The supermarket was able to start a Christmas promotion in the UK in early November. There were some golden tickets with huge prizes in bars of chocolate. This time there is the most famous Christmas surprise: real surprises Aldi-to withdraw.

In the old AldiYou don’t even have to spend a lot of money on sweaters. The most expensive models cost only 10 pounds, which is equivalent to 12 euros.

Da Action: The fans’ reactions are violent

we can Aldi– Do not buy the set here in Germany. unfortunately sent Aldi That is, there are no parcels outside the UK. Only British addresses must be entered in the online store.

But even if we can’t take advantage of the group ourselves, Germans can still enjoy the joy AldiUK fans are looking forward. subordinate Aldi TwitterAn account from Great Britain has 600,000 followers and hasn’t stood idly by since it became known that the famous Christmas sweaters would be around.

the official Aldi UK Twitter The account debuted the promo to its nearly 600,000 followers. Comments are worth gold. One user posted a GIF that read “You are fashion! You are not afraid!”

Aldi Without Twitter: “We’ll show you products no one expected until now. Discover the collection and pre-order it online.” Aldi Place a glossy ad that looks like a clip of the latest fashion. Here, high-end fashion models showed themselves among the AldiBakery and breakfast cereals – simply ridiculous!

Aldi I managed to manage the balancing act between discount prices and haute couture. while the models and marketing Gucci or Adidas Look, the prices are still real Aldi-lively.