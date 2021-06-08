Initiatives warning of problems for EU citizens in the UK

“The challenge will be to prove that the application process is going on at the Home Office and that landlords, employers and social service providers accept them,” Piper said. Even those who have a positive decision may have problems with the purely digital system to prove their rights, for technical reasons, for example.

According to the Center for Labor Rights, people in the low-wage sector in particular are at risk of failing at the hurdles of digital evidence. “Two out of five people who contacted the Center for Employment Rights said they were unable to create a digital directory when asked by their employer,” said the organization’s director, Olivia Ficol.

Citizens of the European Union and other European countries can apply for the right of residence in Great Britain until the end of June. The prerequisite is that they have already entered the country before the final completion of Brexit on January 1, 2021. According to the UK Home Office, more than 5.3 million applications have already been received. Of the approximately 5 million cases decided upon, 97 percent were granted a temporary or permanent right of residence. And Piper cautioned whether or not they actually had the same rights they did before.