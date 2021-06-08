UN climate agency says: Coldest spring in Europe since 2013

The World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations climate agency, reported on Tuesday that Europe experienced the coldest March to May since 2013, with temperatures 0.45°C below the 1991-2020 average.

During a briefing from the agency’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, Claire Nullis, warned that Europe’s cold start does not reflect an interruption in the problems of global climate change.

In fact, data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows that the average global temperature in May was 0.26°C above the 1991-2020 average, according to a United Nations news site.

Also according to UN News: “Temperatures in West Greenland, North Africa, the Middle East, and northern and western Russia were well above average, while in May over the southern and central United States, parts of northern Canada and south-central Africa, most of India, eastern Russia and eastern continental Africa were Antarctica”.

There was also a “significant increase” in carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere at Mauna Loa Observatory, an atmospheric monitoring station operated by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association in Hawaii, Nullis said.

And Nullis warned that rising carbon dioxide levels would also have “extremely dangerous effects” on the planet’s oceans, which absorb nearly a quarter of carbon dioxide emissions.