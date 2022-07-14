More James Webb Telescope images released

Images from the James Webb Space Telescope traveling around the world. NASA has now published more pictures of the universe.
The basics in brief
- NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope.
- Each of them is a “new discovery,” according to NASA President Bill Nelson.
- The images show Sodman, an exoplanet and a compact group of galaxies.
US space agency NASA on Tuesday More images from the James Webb Space Telescope chest. Each photo is a “new discovery”. It will “give humanity a view of the universe that we have never seen before.” Here’s what NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
The first color image of the extremely powerful telescope was already published on Monday. The galaxies shown formed over 13 billion years ago, and thus relatively soon after the Big Bang.
Live display of images from NASA
NASA has now shown all the images in a one-hour livestream: including two nebulae showing the life cycle of stars. An exoplanet, i.e. an exoplanet, and a compact group of galaxies can also be seen.
James Webbtelescope Explores The early days of the universe. A few hundred million years after the Big Bang, about 13.8 billion years ago. Astronomers hope to draw conclusions about the formation of the first stars and galaxies.
The sight of the published photos gave him goosebumps. Astrophysicist Adrian Glauser from ETH Zurich According to an interview published on his university website.
His sharpness and the details of galaxies and nebulae made him “almost speechless”. Glauser and his team played a key role in the development of the MIRI (Intermediate Infrared Instrument) instrument. This is one of the four Instruments on board the telescope.
Details like never before
Among other things, the MIRI tool revealed «unprecedented I saw details of Stephen Quintet. This group of galaxies is located in the constellation Pegasus and is about 290 million light-years away a land far.
The device penetrated areas shrouded in dust, revealing huge shock waves and tidal paths. The hidden regions of star formation also became visible. According to NASA, new information from MIRI provides invaluable insights.
Posted recordings marks Official start of scientific work. Thanks to their direct participation in the development, astrophysicist ETH Glauser and his team have a guaranteed observation period. Its focus is on the characterization of exoplanets, such as the planets of the Trappist system 1. Some of these can get liquid Water condition.
