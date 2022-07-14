Tengen Uzui brings Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles to life, starting today • Nintendo Connect

SEGA reveals that Tengen Uzui will be part of a character pack for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (-> our test) Available! Tengen Uzui is a demon hunters voice pole. He uses the sound of his breath to defeat his opponents.
This bundle includes Tengen Uzui as a playable character in versus mode (offline and online), as well as a collection of memorable profile pictures and words.
To celebrate the release of “Tengen Uzui: Character Pack”, a free update is now available that adds a new playable stage in versus mode called “Entertainment Zone”.
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles: Character Pass
In addition, as of today Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles: Character Pass Available for €24.99! With this pack, players will unlock the full range of character packs due to be released by the end of December 2022.
Paid content that will be released periodically in 5 steps starting with today’s release includes:
- ozui tenge
- Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Devil Form)
- Tanjiro Kamado (Recreational Area)
- Zenetsu Agatsuma (recreational area)
- Inosuke Hashibira (recreational area)
- dark
- Giotaro
Character Pass and Tengen Uzui Single Game Available: Character Pack for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and Steam.
Summer uniform “Kimetsu School”
Previously only available on the Nintendo Switch, the Kimetsu School Summer Uniform is now also available as a set for €4.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and Steam.
This set contains summer uniforms for: Kimetsu School Tanjirō Kamado, Kimetsu School Nezuko Kamado, Kimetsu School Zen’itsu Agatsuma, Kimetsu School Inosuke Hashibira, Kimetsu School Giyū Tomioka.
