Travel around the moon using your name on NASA’s Artemis I mission for free

Across



Add your name here to be included on a flash drive that will fly aboard the Artemis I.

Artemis I will be the first unmanned flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. The flight paves the way for the landing of the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the moon!

Fill out the form here: Send your name with Artemis

All eyes will be on Orion’s historic Launch Complex 39B and Space Launch System (SLS).[{“ attribute=““>SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.