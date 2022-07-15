PlayStation Stars: Sony rewards loyalty with PSN credits, not NFTs

Photo: Sony

With PlayStation Stars, Sony offers a loyalty system that players on PlayStation game consoles can use to earn credit for the PlayStation Store, for example. The software will exist in parallel with the PlayStation Plus subscription and will be introduced later this year – leaving Sony open when exactly that.

Sony wants to encourage players to play with points

by Blog entry The manufacturer and publisher advertise the free service. The only requirements to participate are access to a PlayStation console and a PlayStation Network account – no subscription to PlayStation Plus is required, but it does provide additional benefits. The concept of PlayStation Stars is to allow participants to earn points while playing. This happens, for example, as a reward for starting a game for the first time in a month, to unlocking selected prizes and winning tournaments. The first person to unlock the Platinum Trophy for Triple A in their region will also be rewarded. Plus members will also earn points for every purchase from the PlayStation Store.

NFTs are not explicitly part of the rewards

Rewards include said store credit, select games and other products, as well as digital collectibles. this is about”Digital displays of things PlayStation fans love”, meaning, for example, virtual collectible characters of popular game characters or hardware images that show the evolution of PlayStation consoles. However, Sony is striving towards Washington Post To make sure it’s not about NFTs Verb – On explicit disapproval, the publisher prefers not to associate with symbols at all.

It is definitely not NFTs. of course not. You cannot trade or sell it. It does not take advantage of any blockchain technologies and certainly not NFTs. Grace Chen, Sony

On the other hand, some other publishers recently announced that they will integrate the encrypted web more closely into their own games. Ubisoft, for example, is working on in-game items based on NFTs and establishing the concept of opposing monetization via the NFT Quartz Marketplace. Square Enix, on the other hand, has gone so far as to sell the rights to several major game chains – including Tomb Raider and Deus Ex – in order to use the freed capital to invest in blockchain technologies.

Some questions remain unanswered

At the same time, it remains unclear at PlayStation Stars how Sony thinks about weighting the relationship between earnings and bonus costs – so far there is no information on any conversion rates. It also remains unclear whether retroactive consideration will be given to prizes already opened or whether the concept will only start with future titles; The latter, however, seems more likely. Meanwhile, Microsoft is already offering a similar loyalty scheme with Xbox Rewards, and Sony’s announcement can be understood in part as a belated reaction to it.