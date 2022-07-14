Sandbox partners with Tony Hawk to create the world’s largest skate park in the Metaverse

sandone of the leading decentralized virtual gaming worlds and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced its partnership with Tony Hawk Inc. and Autograph to bring in Tony Hawk LAND sand To create, marking Tony Hawk’s first entry into the Metaverse.

As part of this partnership, Tony Hawk Inc. And the sand Work together at Tony Hawk’s 6×6 LAND to build the largest virtual skate park ever created. In addition, Autograph will create Tony Hawk’s iconic NFTs based on Tony Hawk and his most iconic skateboards, gear, and apparel, including the legendary skateboard that helped Tony Hawk reach 900 at the 1999 X Games. sand These NFTs will make these NFTs interoperable into the open metaverse, transforming faithful Autograph avatars into 3D versions of voxel with in-game experience capabilities, providing added benefit and value to their owners.

Tony Hawk is a legendary figure skater, entrepreneur, and founder Skate park project. He became a professional skater at the age of fourteen and was considered the best skater in the world at the age of sixteen. He has been world champion for twelve years in a row, has gone on to perform at international demos and exhibitions and remains the world’s most famous athlete. For him, skiing is a sport, an art form and a way of life. Among countless other accomplishments, he was the first skateboarder to get a 900—one of the most technical skate tricks. Hawk was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame as a charter member.

“I’ve been a fan of new technologies my whole life, so I’m fascinated by the Metaverse and look forward to bringing our culture into the virtual landscape. sand to bring ‘, so Tony Hawk.

“Tony Hawk embodies tenacity in a constant pursuit of improvement and never giving up. This is what made him a skateboarding legend and a successful entrepreneur.” Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of sand. “We share his passion for innovation and creativity and the drive to constantly invent something new: this is the energy that drives our entertainment. There is no better way to enter skateboard culture. sand than to follow in the example of the greatest skateboarder of all time, whose legacy extends from the dawn of sport and lifestyle to the present day and beyond.”

“At Autograph, we strive to create impossible experiences for fan communities, and this is a step toward our goal of connecting them to Tony Hawk and each other in unique and broad ways,” Dillon Rosenblatt, Co-Founder and CEO of Autograph. We are glad to be with you sand and Tony Hawk for working on this and many other actions.”

sand Part amusement park, part virtual – embodies the idea of ​​the metaverse as a continuous and shared digital space where different worlds and heroes collide to create a magical experience. Tony Hawk joins more than 300 existing partnerships including Warner Music GroupAnd the Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, The Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO And the Crypto catsthey all follow a vision sand– Teams to improve and expand the Metaverse.

news for sand Available anytime in Medium official page exactly like TwitterAnd the FacebookAnd the cable or in official discord channel.