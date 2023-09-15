Mitt Romney is no longer running: he was the last straight Republican

– He was the last straight Republican Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is no longer running for Senate. Thus, Republicans lose a politician whose moral compass was usually more important than loyalty to the party line.

His moral compass was important to him: Mitt Romney. Photography: J. Scott Applewhite (Keystone)

Mitt Romney may be the only Republican politician not afraid of Donald Trump. He voted to convict in both impeachments of the former president. No one else from the Grand Ancient Party dared to do this. Romney just announced that he will not run for re-election as a senator from Utah next year. Republicans are losing a politician whose moral compass was usually more important than loyalty to the party line.

Romney does not hide his opinion of Trump, as he describes him as a “fraudster” and a “fraudster.”

He will remain in the Senate until the end of the legislative session in January 2025, which means there will still be some skirmishes between him and Trump. Romney does not hide his opinion of Trump, as he describes him as a “fraudster” and a “fraudster.” Trump retaliates by frequently reminding us that Romney failed in the 2012 presidential election “like a dog.” He also describes it as “important.”

Other Republican politicians have also criticized Trump in the past. But sooner or later, they joined Trump, left politics or remained in the background.

The senator has achieved legendary status among the renegades Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, who once called Trump a racist and a hypocrite and commented on his coattails after the 2016 election.

Trump’s book will be published soon

In recent months, Romney has been working with a journalist on a book about his career. Due to be released next month, he has been heard wanting to, among other things, reveal what senior Republicans have told him privately about Trump. This will not make him any more popular in the party, which has so far moved to the right.

They don’t particularly like each other: Donald Trump and Mitt Romney after their club meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in November 2016. Photo: Washington Post, Getty Images

Romney was born in Michigan, then settled in Boston, Massachusetts and amassed some wealth as an investor. He entered politics and became governor. In 2008, he wanted to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee and lost to John McCain. In 2012, he won the Republican primary, but lost the presidential election to Barack Obama. The main reason he successfully ran for Senate from Utah in 2018 is because he is Mormon. Utah is home to the Mormon community in the United States of America.

“Crazy Marxist”

No other politician shows so accurately how much the Republican Party has changed in recent years. Romney believes in low taxes and small government; In this he is a model Republican. But he also believes politicians must help the poorest people and take more decisive action against climate change. That’s why he became the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.

Today, with this programme, he would be insulted as a “Reno”, meaning a “Republican in name only”. In many parts of his party he is considered a mad Marxist.

Opportunistic turn

Perhaps the most interesting and perhaps most questionable moment of Romney’s career occurred shortly after Trump’s election in 2016. It was said at the time that Romney might have hopes of becoming Secretary of State. Suddenly his criticism of Trump fell silent. He praised him as “the man who can lead us.” Romney did not return to his critical position until after handing over the position to someone else.

He now justifies his retirement from politics, among other things, by his advanced age. He is 76 years old and says the next generation must take charge now. He explicitly links this to the vain hope that 77-year-old Trump and 80-year-old Biden will follow suit.

Christian Zaschke He has been the New York correspondent for Tamedia and the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” since 2017. More information

