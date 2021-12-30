A woman with two wombs gives birth to twins

Handout – Eli Ladovic was born with a double uterus. Now twins were born, one baby grew up in one womb. You can also see Professor Liran Hirsch (left) and baby father David Ladovic. Photo: Lior Tzur / Ichilov Hospital / dpa

The woman was reportedly born with a double uterus (uterus delphis). With this deformity there are two separate uterus and cervix. The clinic said that in the specific case, the uterus also splits in the middle.

Pregnancy with twins is extremely rare under these circumstances. This particular constellation occurs with a probability of about one in a million. The 31-year-old woman was closely monitored during a high-risk pregnancy, and the twins were born by caesarean section at the 35th week.

The doctor almost lost consciousness

According to the clinic, the mother said she first learned of her special medical condition when she was 20. Long before becoming pregnant, she feared “the baby would grow in the smaller right womb.” But things went differently after that: “During the first pregnancy check, the doctor almost passed out. It took ten minutes to tell me I had a fetus in each womb.”