Free travel again soon, Thailand

The northern part of Pattaya Beach Road has already been completely paved. All that’s missing are the signs. the pictures:

Pattaya: Just a few weeks before the start of the peak tourist season, when sun-starved vacationers from the Western Hemisphere board the plane again to escape the cold for a few weeks or months, Pattaya Beach Road still presents itself as a permanent construction site. Long traffic jams have led to The nerves of residents and tourists are frayed. The city administration is now pulling out all the stops so that the work can be completed in time before the crowds of tourists arrive.

With tensions escalating dramatically between residents and business owners along Pattaya Beach Road over the progress of construction on Beach Road, Pattaya Mayor Poramit Ngampishit, officials from Pattaya Municipality and various relevant authorities have unveiled a contingency plan to complete the lengthy work before the project begins. The original completion date you want to complete is September 30, 2023. It mainly affects the working hours of the mobile construction site on Pattaya Beach Road.

Once the renovations are complete, Beach Street will also have lakeside parking.

Work at night too

According to the new plan, construction work will continue from now on Monday to Thursday from 8 am to midnight Beside Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm They were executed while they were Saturdays and Sundays Rest easy so traffic won’t be affected on weekends when mainly local tourists from nearby Bangkok flock to the city.

The main focus is on accelerating the asphalt works, which have already been almost completed from Dusit Curve in the north to Central Festival Pattaya Beach Shopping Centre, but are still to be completed on the southern section of Beach Road – from Central Festival Pattaya The Pattaya Walking Street poses a major challenge in terms of With the approaching peak season. Upcoming follow-up work, such as road marking, will also take a certain amount of time.

Race against time: Work must be completed before the start of the peak season.

Plan and reality

At the time of the research on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 pm – a Thursday – despite the night work announced by the city administration on Pattaya Beach Road, there were no workers in sight, but there were many tourists walking through the new road. She asphalt the areas and unintentionally ruined her shoes.

Pattaya Beach Road asphalting is one of the beach landscape improvement projects, which includes the following measures:

• Widening the road to provide more parking on the lake side.

• Pavement improvements on Pattaya Beach Road and boardwalk.

• Improve lighting and increase safety at night.

• Public restrooms are at the southern end of the walkway.

• Establish foot washing stations for beach visitors.

• Asphalt, concrete, rubber paving and sidewalk marking.

In the south, work is still underway.

Just be patient for a few more weeks

Although things are still quite chaotic on Pattaya Beach, there is growing joy that traffic will soon move unhindered again – on freshly asphalt roads! However, you still have to be patient for a few weeks.