“Are You OK, America?” Podcast: Biden, the Lying and Aging Pony Soldier

– Biden, the lying and aging pony soldier The US President appeared so confused in Vietnam that a video of him went viral. His age is increasingly becoming an issue on the campaign trail. He is not the only old politician.

Finally back in the White House: US President Joe Biden appeared tired during his trip around the world with stops in India, Vietnam and Alaska. He is 82 years old and is seeking another term in office. Photography: Nathan Howard (EPA/keystone-sda.ch)

Joe Biden’s 80 years old is becoming increasingly noticeable. In the middle of a media conference in Vietnam, the US President lost himself in describing a family anecdote. He started talking about his brother and a Western movie with John Wayne, then got tangled in the Indian headdress, and finally stumbled upon his odd catchphrase, an unusual expletive “the lying dog-faced pony soldier,” which sounds a little strange in the German translation. than in Biden’s original version.

The president’s advanced age has also become an increasing issue in the election campaign. In polls, the majority of Americans criticize Biden’s age. However, there is no other candidate on the horizon in the Democratic Party. Donald Trump, the Republican favorite, is almost 78 years old and is no longer the youngest. This means that there will likely be a duel between the two old white men for the presidency of the United States next year.

The Pony Soldier mystery has been solved

The aging of American politics is also a source of concern for Congress. Senator Dianne Feinstein maintains her position at the age of over 90, while her friend Nancy Pelosi wants to run for the House of Representatives again at the age of 83. Why are American politicians so old? Why are there no younger presidential candidates available to voters? Why don’t old politicians give up power? Isabelle Jacobi, editor-in-chief of Bond, and Fabian Fellmann, USA correspondent for Tages-Anzeiger, discuss this in the latest edition of “All Clear, America?”, the Tamedia USA podcast, produced by Tobias. Holzer.

By the way, the American media has now gotten to the bottom of Biden’s statement. It can’t be found literally in any movie, but it reminds us of a passage in “Pony Soldier› starring Tyrone Power». John Wayne doesn’t play.

