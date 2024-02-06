Meghan and Harry return to their old home – Insider has doubts

Meghan and Harry will soon be staying at Frogmore Cottage again. Photo: Chris Jackson Collection/Chris Jackson

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne, Prince Harry, his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will travel to London. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned their backs on the British royal family two years ago, they moved to California and have not attended an official meeting together in Great Britain since.

During their visit with the royal family, Harry and Meghan are staying at their former home – Frogmore Cottage. Since the couple moved to the USA, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son August have lived there.

Harry and Meghan live at Frogmore Cottage

The cozy country house still officially belongs to the Sussex family, but since the so-called Megxit, Princess Eugenie and her family have lived in it. British newspaper “the sun” It has now been reported, Harry's cousin will likely provide guest bedrooms for the new arrivals.

A similar situation arose last April when Harry traveled to London to attend the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip. But at the time, the 37-year-old attended the appointment alone.

Princess Eugenie's family herself may not be in attendance at the moment: According to British media reports, the 32-year-old is currently in Portugal with her husband and son. What exactly they are doing there is unknown.

The Sussexes want to retain residency in England

Although Meghan and Harry have moved away from their life in England and settled into an $11 million mansion in California, they don't want to give up Frogmore Cottage entirely. Quite the opposite: The Sussex couple even extended their lease on the cottage by a year at the beginning of the year.

The Sussexes may return to this property often. Photo: Imago Images/PA Images

An unnamed source said “the sun”: “This is a clear sign that they will not simply disappear. “They can just give up Frogmore because their lives are now in California.” But with their accommodation just 10 minutes from the Queen's home, “they can now come and go as they please.”

The insider also speculated: “Next year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history, and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foot in the door at Windsor.”

Harry and William want to reconcile

The fact that Harry and Meghan are now likely to travel to England more often for visits The alleged sudden reconciliation attempts between Harry and his brother William also prove this. It appears that the Queen's two grandchildren are working to resolve their dispute on the occasion of the upcoming jubilee.

The royal couple are said to be in daily contact via WhatsApp, and even arrange regular video calls, in which their children can also participate.

(attacker)