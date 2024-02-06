Final duties as a member of the royal family: Prince Harry has returned to Great Britain

How does Prince Harry feel now? depression? cheerful? satisfaction? However, the countdown to the end of his royal duties begins quickly. This will end at the end of March. But now the 35-year-old has returned to his British homeland for official appointments.

Prince Harry is back on the island. After the announced withdrawal from the Royal Family's First Guard and his departure to Canada, Duchess Meghan's husband has his homeland under his feet for the first time.

As reported by People magazine, among others, Harry was spotted at the train station in Edinburgh on Tuesday. As the photos show, he was wearing casual clothing including jeans, a fuzzy hat, a green bag and a garment bag for his suits. It appears that he traveled without Meghan and her baby Archie.

Harry is scheduled to appear at a travel trade show in the Scottish capital to promote environmentally friendly flights. He is also expected to arrive in London on Friday to record a song for “Invictus Games” with rock star Jon Bon Jovi. It is a sporting event for disabled soldiers, and is a project close to the prince's heart.

Also farewell to “Sussex Royal”

Harry and Meghan are in the final stages of their royal duties. In the next few weeks you will have some official appointments as ambassadors to the Royal Family. As of March 31, the couple will finally retire from their duties.

The plan is for the young family to settle in North America, possibly Canada, and spend most of the year there. It is not yet clear where exactly she will live. The professional future of the Prince and the Duchess has not yet been conclusively clarified.

The Queen has banned Harry and Meghan from continuing to use their effectively registered brand name 'Sussex Royal'. It seems that the two accepted this.