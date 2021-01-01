Marvel episodes in the new year with Medley music

Marvel Studios celebrated the New Year with a special performance featuring some popular tracks from the MCU.

Marvel Studios Ring in the new year with a special musical performance in China featuring some of the most famous voices from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Aired during Bilibili Chinese New Year party, A Chinese Orchestra performed by “Marvel Studios Fanfare” by Brian Theodore Tyler and “The Avengers” by Alan Silvestri. Theme for an impressive array of lights and special effects. At the end of the show, the conductor can be seen wearing a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet while the Chinese logos for The Black Widow, Zhang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings And the Eternal Show in the background.

In the MCU, Tyler’s “Marvel Studios Fanfare” can be heard at the start of many recent films, playing alongside the Marvel Studios tagline. Silvestri’s Avengers theme was first introduced in The The Avengers Before using it again on Avengers: Infinity War And the Avengers: Endgame. As the most popular track on the MCU, it has also been featured in various promotional and marketing materials.

Marvel has a very busy plan for 2021. On the movie side, Black Widow It will start stage 4 The day of May 7 follows Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings On July 9 and Eternal On November 5th, Marvel Studios and Sony will conclude the year along with Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home The sequel, which will premiere on December 17th.

Phase 4 will run until 2022, with Doctor strange in the multiverse of insanity On March 25th and Thor: Love and Thunder May 6, 2022 will also see it Black Panther II It will appear on July 8th Captain Marvel 2 In theaters on November 11, 2022. Meanwhile, The Ant-Man and the Hornet: Quantumania An unknown date is also slated for 2022, while Guardians of the Galaxy 3 It will open in 2023.

Marvel will release the 2021 Disney + TV menu with WandaVision On January 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday. Falcon and Winter Soldier It will follow on March 19, while Loki It will debut in May. Hook And mrs marvel It is also expected to hit the streaming service later in the year. Finally, a What if…? The premiere is scheduled for summer 2021.

Includes other TV series in development Strong woman And the Moon knight. lately Disney investor day Presentation, House Mouse also announced that the project is based on Secret invasionAnd the Iron core And the Armor wars, Plus a set of the following shorts, titled Baby Groot I’m Groot.

