Chloe Bennett revealed that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is fighting severe symptoms

Chloe Bennett revealed that she had tested positive for the Coronavirus on Thursday, after waking up on Christmas morning with a “ high fever, unable to breathe. ”

When the 28-year-old Agents of SHIELD announced her diagnosis via Instagram Story, she indicated that many of her relatives were also battling the virus.

I got tested, I have COVID-19 … It has been a tough week to say the least. Several of my family were injured as well, and we were all fighting it together. We’re still not clear, but so far we do … well, “she revealed.

She continued, “ I share this because I want to repeat for anyone who still isn’t taking covid seriously, please please f ** king do. Covid sucks. It’s just really bad. I am proud of myself for staying healthy, I have always wore a mask, I took all necessary precautions and am still very ill.

Despite suffering from severe symptoms and exhaustion, more than 2.6 million followers reminded her of her “one of the lucky ones”.

I am young, healthy, and hardworking about my health, this virus is still infecting me with virus and keeps doing it. She emphasized that even trying to write this just proves cumbersome.

Bennett then reminded “anyone reading this” that despite the end of 2020, “the epidemic is still raging.”

The actress concluded by saying: Stay away, stay safe, wear a mask on this note, love you guys, stay healthy, and (almost) happy with the New Year. X CB. PS f ** k you 2020, I can’t wait to not be into you.

In addition to this, the beauty also shared a photo of herself wearing a beanie and looking tired as she pressed one hand to her cheek and called 2020 ‘A Little Weirdness’.

I will always think of you. But for now, it is time to say goodbye.

Previously, the Asian-American actress and singer opened up about her struggle to find suitable roles in Hollywood due to her mixed-race heritage.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph In September 2019, Bennett said, “ Every test had something to do with my race, I was exhausted by how much I was trapped in. ”

The actress, whose real name is Chloe Wang, was born to Chinese father Bennett Wang and Caucasian mother Stephanie Crane.

Struggling to get auditions, she changed her stage title to her father’s first name, Bennett, in an effort to get a break.

I’m still Chloe Wang, all that has changed is people’s perception of me. The actress said I booked her first audition after I changed my name.

The actress explained that having to change her name “made me angry” because she is proud of her Asian heritage.

“In Chinese culture, your father’s last name is really associated with respect and honor,” Chloe said.

Before starring in Dreamworks’ animated film Abominable, Chloe has played Daisy Johnson in Marvel’s series Agents Of SHIEL D since 2013.