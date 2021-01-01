“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness reveals that he has married in secret

“Queer EyeA star Jonathan Van Ness tied.

The 33-year-old hairdresser took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on everything that has happened in her life over the past year.

Attached to the post was A bunch of photos and videos Of Van Ness and his year-round activities, including a photo of her speaking in Elizabeth Warren Her last gathering with the Olympic gymnast Simon Biles.

She wrote, “Thank the universe for letting me be here and thank everyone who supported me. 2020 was a year like no other.” “I participated in my campaign and got more involved in politics. I finished my tour in Australia and … [New Zealand] Because what I did not know would be my last backup for whoever knows for how long. “

After that, the star revealed that they “got married to my best friend and have a loving partner to continue building my life with him”.

Van Ness is married to Mark Peacock, who is featured in one of the photos in the reality star’s post. The origins of their relationship are still kept secret.

Using their pronouns, the star continued, “I’ve had weekly zoom contests with people I miss all the time nicolacoughlan & co.”

“I met new friends and learned from them in more than 2020 possible way … by default, but these new friends I cannot wait to hug them. [in real life] ashleemariepreston – Despite all the hardships this year, I think our country is taking steps to heal as much as I hope for the future. “

Then I immersed myself in many noteworthy moments of the year.

“Stumbled with the iconic icon @ simonebiles, we got the lovely Pablo dog @ustinpetsalive & [fellow ‘Queer Eye’ stars] karamotanfranceantonibobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our host Emmy nomination among other moments. “

The star added that she misses her community from the show.

“Last but not least, the last time I met my mom, I am so proud of everything I did this year, and I can’t wait to see her again soon,” she concluded. “I hope you all remain safe and healthy in the coming days.”

Last year, the star dropped another surprising ad when he revealed He is infected with HIV.