British Airways Airbus A380 returned to long-haul flights

The Airbus A380 has been back in service with British Airways for about four weeks. The long-term return is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. We’ll get another overview.

Finally it’s back in business – the Airbus A380, the behemoth that has been badly reprimanded. British Airways is about to make a long-haul return. Because of the Omikron variant, however, there are short-term changes to the airline’s itinerary plan, such as SimpleFlying mentioned. In this article we will provide an overview and at the same time we will create an outlook for the future of the Airbus A380 aircraft at British Airways.

Count long term – short term

It’s been a fascinating, if surreal, sight at Frankfurt Airport in the past few weeks. The Airbus A380 landed and took off six days a week – but not from Emirates, but in British Airways colours. Surreal because British Airways usually operates a short flight to Frankfurt with an Airbus A320 series aircraft. Due to the fact that the Airbus A380 is about to return to the long-haul routes, British Airways has stopped short-haul flights to Frankfurt and Madrid.

It’s December 3rd – British Airways will use its Airbus A380 on the route between London Heathrow and the Airbus A380 hub par excellence in Dubai. Just two days later, the second destination, which British Airways flies with two floors, was followed by Miami Airport. Just two days later, the airline also flies daily to Los Angeles in the famous double-decker plane. British Airways already needs four Airbus A380s for the three destinations. The rotation in Los Angeles takes less than 24 hours. In order to stick to the flight schedule, British Airways would have to leave and board in five minutes – which is absolutely impossible.

Photo: SimpleFlying

British Airways already wanted to fly to Johannesburg again on the Airbus A380 from January 1. Due to the now-known variant of the Omikron, which may have originated in South Africa, the popular travel destination has been added to the “red list” by the British government, so that the return with the A380 has been postponed to 1 February for the time being.

A look into the future

In addition to Johannesburg, it is currently clear that British Airways wishes to fly to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the third destination in the USA, on March 27, 2022. In addition, the Airbus A380 is expected to return on two more routes on the same day.

With Singapore, an Asian destination can once again be found for the first time in the airline’s A380 network. In addition, San Francisco is already the fourth destination in the USA, and by the way, the summer flight schedule will go into effect on March 27 – a time when many airlines are making serious changes to their flight schedules.

Conclusion on the long-range return of the Airbus A380 on British Airways

After more than a year and a half, the Airbus A380 is returning to long-haul flights with British Airways. He went first to Dubai, followed by Miami and Los Angeles. Targets that were designed for the A380. It is virtually guaranteed that high number of impressions and omissions by the airline will rise. British Airways only has to compete with Emirates to get a rival A380 on the way to Dubai.

See also Portrait - Romanshorn to Switzerland in the US - Christoph Sommer is a diplomat in Washington Would you like more reisetopia articles? Then follow us: