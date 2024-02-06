Mauricio Pochettino could be spared the ax at Chelsea due to spending rules – Paper Talk | football news

The most prominent news and rumors transmitted from Tuesday’s newspapers..

daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino could be relieved of the ax at Chelsea, along with the rest of his coaching staff, because paying their salaries could put the club at serious risk of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Michael Olise is set to miss at least two months after re-injuring his hamstring against Brighton, dealing a major blow to Crystal Palace's already faltering survival campaign.

Former England star Izzy Christiansen has said Chelsea should consider appointing Frank Lampard as the new boss of their women's team when Emma Hayes leaves for the US this summer.

Ronaldinho, Mesut Ozil, Thierry Henry and Hernan Crespo are preparing to participate in a new over-35 tournament to be held in England this summer, and the English team is scheduled to be led by Steve McManaman.

If the United States advances to the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup, the United States could end up playing in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July, a day that would mark the 250th anniversary of the nation declaring its independence from Great Britain in the Pennsylvania city.

Daily Mirror

Manchester City are closing in on their first signing in the summer of 2024, with striker Savio set to join the club from fellow City Football Group club Troyes. The 19-year-old is currently on loan in Spain with another CFG-owned club Girona.

Thomas Partey's days at Arsenal appear to be coming to an end, with the Premier League club likely to sell him this summer due to his injury record.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is expected to give the go-ahead to experimenting with opposition offenses and tactical fouls from next season, with the FA Cup likely to be the biggest competition to use them.

the sun

Chelsea are refusing to press the panic button over the future of their coach Mauricio Pochettino, despite a dismal season.

Christian Eriksen's time at Manchester United could come to an end this week, with reports in Turkey claiming he has held 'secret talks' about a move to Galatasaray.

Arsenal will face a record £25,000 fine after six players were booked against Liverpool on Sunday, but there will be no 'over-celebrating' punishment for manager Mikel Arteta.

The Daily Telegraph

Aston Villa are concerned about the absence of defender Ezri Konsa for more than a month due to a knee injury he suffered during the 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Chelsea moved to sign Todd Clyne from London rival Tottenham after the American resigned from his position as chief commercial officer.

Nottingham Forest may have to keep MLS target Divock Origi for the rest of the season, with fellow striker Chris Wood unlikely to play again before April.

Brentford are ready to reconsider a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nosa in the summer but will require further medical tests and explanations before moving forward.

The FA is planning to revamp the matchday experience at Twickenham for players and fans alike to try and mend the fractured relationship between Jimmy George's England side and its fanbase.

Saudi Arabia launched a deep assault on the world of tennis on Monday evening by announcing a multi-million dollar exhibition event featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and four other leading men.

Evening standard

Fulham do not expect Raul Jimenez to return for at least a month after tests revealed the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered against Everton last week.

Yves Bissouma is expected to return to Tottenham later this week for a medical after the Mali coach revealed he played while suffering from malaria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

times

The FA are set to consider using the FA Cup to prosecute players who commit defections or flagrant tactical errors.

Lewis Ludlam is set to become the next England star to join the exodus to France, and is expected to leave Northampton in the summer to sign a three-year contract with Toulon.

Daily log

Dundee United are set to sign Northern Ireland international defender Sam McClelland from St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

Scottish sun

Jack Butland has not given up on adding to his nine England caps, revealing that he spent some time with the team earlier this season when they were in Glasgow ahead of facing Scotland.

Lawrence Shankland has told Hearts he will not sign a new contract.