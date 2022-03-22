Manchester United target this Swiss goalkeeper

Will Benjamin Siegrist become a red demon? picture:

Manchester United are said to be looking for a backup for first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. And here comes the role of the Swiss: Benjamin Siegrist.

Switzerland is blessed with the best goalkeepers. There will be Yann Sommer, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin, Roman Bürki, Marwin Hitz, Philipp Köhn, whatever their names are. However, none of them are associated with Manchester United, but 30-year-old Benjamin Siegrist. This is one The Sun report Refers to. Benjamin Segerst?

It was he who won the Swiss national under-17 team the World Cup in 2009 and was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament. It could have been the start of a great career, but it wasn’t quite as glamorous as that of then-teammate Granit Xhaka. Prior to the World Cup title, he switched from youth Basel to the Aston Villa U23 team, but he did not make it to the first team and instead moved from club to club like a bouncy ball.

In 2016 he moved to FC Vaduz, where he soon became the number one goalkeeper in the Premier League. When Peter Gill was banned at the time, he took his chance and fired the veteran for the remainder of the season.

However, he cannot prevent relegation to the Challenge League. But not only that, he also lost his usual spot to Gihli after relegation and only played in five league games in his sophomore year. And so in the summer of 2018, he left Liechtenstein for Scotland, where he signed for Dundee United.

There, after a few matches on the bench, he grabbed the first goalkeeper position, which he still occupies today. Aloud Data from Transfermarkt He has made 138 appearances for the club so far, having scored 135 goals at the back and also kept 51 clean sheets.

While he’s under the radar in this country, his good performance on the island seems to be getting noticed. Whether Segerst ends up at Manchester United is another matter.

According to the Sun, the first choice for the reserve goalkeeper position is three-time England national goalkeeper Sam Johnston, who grew up in the Red Devils youth team, was later loaned countless times and was under contract to the West. Bromwich since 2018, Table 12. Championship.

But the mere fact of Segerst’s association with a club like Manchester United deserves respect.