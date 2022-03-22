Motorsports – International press comments on the Bahrain Grand Prix – Sports

Sakhir (AFP) – Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the opening match of the Formula 1 season in Bahrain. In the impressive final stage, Monaco relegated teammate Carlos Sainz to second place.

World champion Max Verstappen was forced to park his Red Bull in the garage after a malfunction three laps from the end, with seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton third. The world press writes about this:

Great Britain:

The Guardian: “The new era of Formula 1 could not have asked for a more compelling start than the drama, victory and opening disaster of the season in Bahrain.”

Spain:

AS: “Ferrari smashes the champion. A strong double with Leclerc winning the second place for Sainz. Verstappen fought for victory but his wheel was broken. Alonso X and Red Bull zero points.”

Italia:

La Repubblica: “But here they are again: they came to the desert to win, (…), they remained true to their strength, which was already evident in the pre-season tests and also in the qualifiers. The double strike increases the size of the Reds (for Ferrari) “.

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Leclerc first, Sainz second: Ferrari is back. Red ecstasy. There is no mirage in the desert. It’s all true. (…) The new Formula 1 era begins in Bahrain with an exciting victory (…) two years ago. In purgatory so you can see the stars again, Ferrari rose from the ruins of 2020, when sixth place in the constructors’ championship was their worst result since 1980.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “Red Resurrection. One and two for Leclerc and Sainz, Ferrari returns to its former glory. (…) It’s Ferrari’s new year, the celebration of liberation after the black streak of 45 Grands Prix without a win (…) ends Deep injuries, humiliation seasons, fighting on a few podiums in stages.”

Switzerland:

Blake: “Ferrari’s lively celebrations in Bahrain. It worked. First victory since September 22, 2019 (Vettel in Singapore) is real. Scuderia’s long struggle is over.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220321-99-607816 / 2