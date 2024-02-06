DFB test vs France: Fuller – new national coach ahead of trip to the USA

As of: September 11, 2023 at 8:05 p.m

Before traveling to play two international matches in the United States on October 9, the German Football Association wants to introduce a new national coach for the senior national team. This was stated by Rudi Völler on Monday (September 11, 2023) during the press conference in Dortmund.

“Our main task now is to find a national coach relatively quickly.” said Föller, who will oversee the German Football Association's selection against France on Tuesday (9 p.m., live on Erste and live on Sportschau.de) in collaboration with youth director Hans Wolff and former national player Sandro Wagner.

Fuller did not want to comment on names such as Julian Nagelsmann and Louis van Gaal, who are considered successors to Hansi Flick, who was released on Sunday after the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Fuller: “It's something unique to me.”

But he ruled out himself being in charge of the national team again for a longer period, even against France. “This is the best team in Europe, there's no doubt about that.” He achieved a convincing victory and the fans chanted his name. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me.” The 63-year-old Fuller said. He didn't even want to participate in the match against the 2018 world champion and tournament runner-up in Qatar four years later: “I don't want to say I should have been convinced, but I don't like it.”

Föller, who as coach of the team lost the 2002 World Cup final with Germany to Brazil, said only a few words about the requirements of the new national coach. “An idea or two” The new man should bring with him a little optimism, regardless of the results.

Fuller confirmed that he, along with German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf and his powerful deputy Hans-Joachim Watzke, decided to leave Flick on Sunday. “Although I previously thought that I would be able to turn things around, it is simply no longer possible to continue with Hansi. And in this constellation, it is simply no longer possible.” But Fleck will stay with him, Fuller said “Super trainer” .

Gundogan remains a leader

Also sitting on the podium in Dortmund's nearly packed media room was Ilkay Gundogan, who Flick named as permanent captain ahead of the match against Japan and will remain so, Völler confirmed.

It was also stated that Gundogan said goodbye to Flick “” great talk “” She has, for which “There was a lot of applause” . The captain noted: “The mood in the team is a mixture of sadness, frustration and disappointment. Like some of the other players, I have a feeling that I have let Hansi down.”

The one of Manchester city The midfielder who moved to FC Barcelona admitted that the national team currently lacks unconditional mutual support, although the overall mood off the field is good: “I think our main mission is to change that.”

Fuller announced that there would be a “maximum of three changes” in the starting lineup compared to the match against Japan. Fuller has left the door open as to whether Joshua Kimmich will again be used as a right-back, moving into central midfield when he has the ball.

It is important against France “By strengthening our defence, we have made a lot of mistakes recently.” .

Michael Augustin, Sports Program, September 12, 2023, 9:13 AM