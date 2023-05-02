Great Britain happy ending thanks to Hollywood stars: Wrexham’s return to professional football

Like in the movies: just two years after taking on Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, traditional Welsh club Wrexham is back in English professional football.

Ryan Reynolds enters the group: Amateur club press conference. England goalkeeper icon Ben Foster, hand in hand, gushed to two reporters about Wrexham’s exciting rise from the Fifth Division – Reynolds appeared: “Foster! Next to Foster is forward Elliott Lee. Reynolds asks, “Are you wearing a shirt underneath?” “Yes” immediately the new command: “Give me your shirt!”

Actors Reynolds and Ben McElhinney took over the club in 2021, and only two years later Wrexham were able to return to professional English football after 15 years. Thanks to an insane season of 110 points and only three losses in 45 games.

An English football club founded in 1864, mired in the Fifth Division, was bought by two Hollywood football fanatic millionaires who returned with success. It seems like something off script, the two now have their first happy ending. On Saturday, a 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood FC sealed promotion. Hollywood bosses deserve awards for best supporting roles – at least.

The comedic look of the Canadian actor Reynolds, known among other things for imitating a sense of humor like that of the superhero Deadpool, was solved by his guard: “He wrote me a letter in advance. He’s hot in that shirt and he doesn’t want me to throw him into the crowd, ”explains the young man. 40 year old boss desire.

A few minutes ago, thousands of ecstatic fans flooded Wrexham Park. In the stands, Reynolds and McIlney wipe (real) tears of joy from their faces. “I don’t know if I can process what happened today. I keep thinking of people asking, ‘Why Wrexham?’ That’s what’s happening now,” Reynolds said.

Both club managers received high praise from Foster: “They’re great, they just love it. They’re totally into it, come party with the boys.” The joint course must continue. “Getting out of this league is very difficult. But hopefully from now on we can succeed and start climbing the leagues.” (SID)