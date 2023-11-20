Manuela Wezbek in PromiBB: How does she live with her partner?

Fans of trashy TV entertainment can rejoice, because in 2023, Sat.1 will once again have several reality stars on the “Celebrity Big Brother” network. Manuela Wiesbeck is perhaps unknown to many viewers because she has not yet appeared in trash shows. But the actress is changing that now. How to stay away from the cameras and whoever stands next to her in private – Arizona took a closer look.

Origin and Education: This is what is known about Manuela Wiesbeck

Manuela Wiesbeck was born on 6 June 1983 in the Hanseatic city of Stralsund, in the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, and went to school there. After graduation she moved to theater and completed her training at the state drama school “Theaterakademie Vorpommern”.

Breakthrough with ‘Bad Girls’: Manuela Wisbeck tricks unsuspecting passersby

With her first role in a television production, Manuela Wiesbeck became known throughout Germany as a member of the “Böse Girls”. In the RTL show, unsuspecting bystanders were caught in bizarre positions by the actresses – recorded by hidden cameras. The hit show ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2011, and Manuela Visbeck appeared in 24 episodes.

After criticism of “Let’s Dance”: Manuela Wesbeck accuses Joachim Lampe of “bullying”.

This was followed by appearances in “Siebenstein”, “SOKO Wismar”, “Good Times, Bad Times” and since 2009 in “Notruf Hafenkante”. In 2013, Manuela Wisbeck appeared in her first celebrity show and danced to the song “Let’s Dance”. I reached fifth place, and the winner was Manuel Cortez. In response to jury president Joachim Lampe’s criticism, she explained on the show: “For me, this is a kind of bullying. I felt really bad after that.”

Manuela Wiesbeck in private: This is how she met her friend

Manuela Wisbeek has been in a relationship with her partner Karin since 2015. The two live together in a “beautiful Norwegian wooden house” in Wandlitz, they said in an interview with “ “I don’t always like to say it that way, but it’s so corny,” she said of getting to know each other. I don’t walk around the scene, I don’t move there. I don’t go to parties either. “I met my wife at the gate.”

Manuela Wesbeek and her partner Karin: two joint appearances on television

The two women show their love openly, even appearing together on TV shows. On the VOX show “Hot oder Schrott”, Manuela Weisbeck and Karin test new products for viewers. They also provide photos of the couple on Instagram.

Manuela Wizbeck on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2023: ‘I don’t know luxury’

Starting November 20, the actress will make her first appearance on ‘Trash TV Entertainment’ as she is a candidate on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. She told Sat 1 channel in advance about her participation: “I do not know luxury and I do not live luxury at home either. We live simply.” It remains to be seen whether it will be well received by audiences.