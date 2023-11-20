Schallenberg meets with new Foreign Secretary Cameron in London

As part of Schallenberg’s visit, a “Common Vision Agreement” will also be signed, which will provide, among other things, for increased information exchange, closer coordination of foreign policy priorities and cooperation in the multilateral field, according to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna. . This would raise relations with the United Kingdom to the level of a strategic partnership.

“Brexit has created significant gaps in our relationship politically, economically and humanitarianly. Previous agreements have only filled them in parts. With today’s agreement, we are putting Austrian-British relations on a new, post-Brexit basis,” Schallenberg said before the meeting.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna, another focus of the talks is combating anti-Semitism. “When the ‘Jewish stars’ are smeared on the walls of homes and the stumbling blocks are removed, we cannot limit ourselves to expressing solidarity. We need concrete cooperation with European and international partners to effectively combat the scourge of anti-Semitism, whether home-grown or “Imported.”

Cameron was British Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016. He resigned after the Brexit referendum he called, during which he campaigned for his country to remain in the European Union. Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unexpectedly brought the 57-year-old, part of the moderate wing of the Conservative Party, into his cabinet as foreign secretary on November 13 as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Cameron’s first foreign trip as Foreign Minister was to Kiev last Thursday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.