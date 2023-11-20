British Business – November 20 – TradingView News

Below you will find the most important reports on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these reports and does not confirm their accuracy.

times

– The Barclay family agrees to repay more than 1.1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) to Lloyds Banking Group. Louie It came close and regained control of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

– Investors in OpenAI, the company behind chatbot ChatGPT, have pushed for Sam Altman (left) to be reinstated as CEO following his sudden and controversial ouster.

Watchman

– The UK must build more laboratory space, improve transport links and offer more tax breaks to achieve Rishi Sunak’s goal of becoming a science superpower, two leading property companies said (link) ahead of the autumn statement.

– Union leaders own Tata Steel Tatasteel He urged to keep the blast furnace (link) at the Port Talbot steelworks open until 2032 or risk the future of the company’s UK steel production to avoid last-minute job losses.

Telegraph

– Dutch train startup Heuro (link) is in talks to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) and is preparing to enter the race for a rival service to Eurostar through the Channel Tunnel.

Brexit boosted wage growth (link) in the UK, just as the Leave campaign predicted, economists say.

Sky News

British Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt will pledge this week to review the rules (link) for documenting payments to eliminate fraud after Britain leaves the European Union.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

($1 = 0.9168 euros)