“MagentaSport Event Advent”: Free games for everyone

The Advent event begins with the classic DEL free-for-all: DEG vs. Haie on December 3rd

Also free: Clasico of the third league annual final: Arminia Bielefeld vs. Dynamo Dresden on December 20

MagentaSport will be showing a total of around 300 live matches from December 3 to January 5 as part of ‘Event Advent’. As a special gift to all fans, the best selected games are free for everyone – without reservation or registration.

With a pre-Christmas present, sports fans can look forward to the first match in the Third Football League, Arminia Bielefeld vs. Dynamo Dresden on 20 December. There are also other free live matches from the European Basketball Super League, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga, and PENNY DEL, which celebrates “Event Advent” on December 3 with a classic Düsseldorf ice hockey derby against EG. Kölner Hai starts.

Extensive live sport is also offered between Christmas and New Year. There is no winter break in EuroLeague, EuroCup and DEL. In addition, the U20 Ice Hockey World Cup will be held in Sweden on MagentaSport from December 27. MagentaSport shows all matches of the German team and all knockout matches. German team matches are free.

“MagentaSport offers a high-quality selection of live sports throughout the Advent season and even after the New Year. In addition, there are some selected events for free as a special gift for all sports fans – a real Advent event,” says Arnim Butzen, Head of Television at Telekom. The match that attracts the attention of all football fans is the match between the two former Bundesliga clubs Arminia Bielefeld against Dynamo Dresden at the end of the year in the third league. Top competitions in football, ice hockey and basketball – MagentaSport offers more live sports than ever before. We will continue to delight our MagentaTV and MagentaSport customers at Christmas time, and also gain new fans for our shows through free broadcasts.

Start with Penny DEL on December 3rd

The MagentaSport Advent Event will light the first candle on Sunday, December 3, from 1:45pm – the Feast of the First Advent. With the classic derby from the Rhine in the PENNY DEL: Düsseldorfer EG against Kölner Haie. In the table this means: DEG wants to get out from the bottom of the table and the Sharks want to swim to the top of the table. DEL clubs are at their best shortly before Christmas: full matchdays live on 23, 26, 28 and 30 December! MagentaSport shows all PENNY DEL games live.

MagentaSport will also show the U-20 World Cup in Sweden live from December 27 to January 5: with German group matches against Finland, Sweden, Latvia and Canada. A great group of young German ice hockey players who want to at least qualify for the quarter-finals. All knockout matches and finals will also be shown live. All games with German participation will be viewable for free.

Dynamo Dresden in the first leg against Arminia Bielefeld

In the third division, Armenia and Dynamo Dresden will face each other on Wednesday, December 20, from 6:30 pm at the Bielefelder Alm Stadium. Two clubs with a history of the Bundesliga, fans interested in tradition and an ambitious promotion target. Round 20 on December 19-20 concludes an eventful first half of the season with maximum performance. Bielefeld vs Dresden in the 2023 Annual Final as a free game – it couldn’t be better. The third league starts again on 19 January 2024 with the match Erzgebirge Aue against RW Essen. MagentaSport shows all 380 Third League matches live and in the Conference, 312 matches are broadcast exclusively on MagentaSport.

Chaser Duel in the 2nd of Advent: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim

The Advent event is also available on the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga. On the second Sunday of Advent, December 10, Eintracht Frankfurt will host TSG Hoffenheim starting at 1:30 p.m. In the Bundesliga, Frankfurt is in first place, just behind TSG. Both teams were considered underdog favorites in the title fight. The free match in Round 9 has significance in terms of whether Eintracht or Hoffenheim will remain close to top clubs Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg. In addition to all the Women’s Bundesliga matches from Google Pixel, all 182 live matches of the Women’s Second Bundesliga are viewed for free on www.magentasport.de.

Bayern Munich hosts Valencia Basket in the Euroleague

In the Turkish Airlines Europa League, newly formed FC Bayern Munich have the chance to start their play-off catch-up on Thursday 28 December against Valencia from 8:15pm. MagentaSport shows all Turkish Airlines Europa League matches including the conference (normally Thursday from 7:30pm) live. FC Bayern vs Alba Berlin matches are available exclusively on MagentaSport, and there’s also a free-for-all on every match day. In addition, the entire European Cup is the second strongest European competition with German champions Ulm and Hamburg. Major European competitions will continue uninterrupted from 26 to 29 December. Alba concludes his Euroleague year on Friday, December 29, against the top team, Piraeus. The first European semester begins the new year on 2 January 2024.

