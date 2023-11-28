Mercenaries check: Cohen with the best saves and the big bok ++ Fernandes dream assist ++ Akanji as a pain in the ass

Who shone and who fell? Blue Sport follows the performance of the Swiss mercenaries closely.

🔥 These Swiss were convinced

Mainz 05 earned a point away to Hoffenheim (1:1), but three points would have been more than deserved. Mainz suffered a missed penalty kick and two hits on the crossbar. Nice from a Swiss point of view: Fernandes prepares for 1-0 with a wonderful diagonal pass.

Bayer Leverkusen remains unstoppable after the international break and celebrates a 3-0 win away to Werder Bremen. This means that the team is managed by Granit, and although the Swiss captain is not directly involved in the goals, he is still convincing in the midfield.

In the match against Liverpool (1-1), Akanji played in front of the defense for once and impressed as a distributor of the ball. He shows a completely different face than he did in the national team uniform. Akanji plays a leading role in two disallowed goals for City. In the 68th minute, Alisson disturbed the Liverpool goalkeeper inside the six-yard area while trying to knock the ball out of the air, so the next goal was not awarded. In the 88th minute, Akanji pushed the goalkeeper and the ball over the goal line to demonstrate the referee’s intervention.

As always, Lutomba is in Nice’s starting line-up. In the 72nd minute, the right-back, who was not called up to the national team when the score was 1-0, was replaced, but things remained that way. After 13 rounds, Nice is one point behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

🙄 Maybe this was nothing

The 25-year-old Swiss made three powerful saves in the first encounter against Paris Saint-Germain, two of which came against Kylian Mbappe. In the end, the defeat was clear with a score of 2:5, as Kuhn looked old when he conceded the first goal.

There’s not much to see against Zakaria against PSG. In the 90th minute, he headed a ball that went right past the goal, making the score 3-4.

✍️ More players in focus

Newcastle United prepare for their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain (Tuesday, 9pm live on Blue Sport). Fabian Schar’s team beat Chelsea 4-1. The Swiss is used at centre-back and does his job with style.

Sylvain Widmer has been on the bench several times recently, but has now been used against Hoffenheim (1-1) for the first time since April 30. After a long layoff due to injury, he dons the captain’s armband and plays the full distance.

Coppell was injured in the national team, and this is not the first time. He has clearly recovered well, with the 25-year-old back between the posts at the weekend. Dortmund wins the turbulent match against Mönchengladbach 4: 2. In the third minute, Koppel faces the challenge for the first time and passes the test with confidence. He is helpless when it comes to the two goals he conceded.

Inter Milan is 1-1 away in the top battle against Juventus of Torino and remains first in the table. Bitter for Sommer: Only one shot hits his team’s penalty area and lands directly into the net. There is no blame on our national team goalkeeper, there is nothing to cling to.

🇨🇭Swiss festival in the Italian league

Bologna hosts Torino on Monday. Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler, three Swiss nationals, play for the host team, while Ricardo Rodriguez has a contract with the Torino team. You can play the game Live on Free TV on Blue Zoom Plus watch the broadcast on Blue News – the game starts at 8:45 p.m.